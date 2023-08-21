WFAA Dallas, WPRI Providence Claim Murrow Awards For Overall Excellence

WFAA Dallas was given the 2023 National Edward R. Murrow Award for overall excellence in the large markets, while WPRI Providence won for the small markets.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) gives out the Murrow Awards to the best in TV and radio. Winners were named last week.

"We take the responsibility of local journalism seriously, and we’re committed to creating bold, original and dynamic content every day," WFAA Vice President and Station Manager Carolyn Mungo said on WFAA.com. "WFAA is honored to receive this prestigious award. It reinforces the value we place on high-quality journalism. Our audience deserves nothing less."

Part of Tegna, WFAA’s entry included an investigation into a school superintendent using a district private plane for a family trip, an investigation into deed fraud, coverage of the Uvalde school shooting and severe weather coverage from March 2022, among others.

"Everyone on this team cares deeply about the communities we serve -- and we take seriously our responsibilities to them," added WFAA Executive News Director Leslie McCardel. "I’m thankful for what our journalists do every day, in all conditions, and I'm so proud of this newsroom."

Dallas is Nielsen’s No. 5 DMA and Providence is No. 51.

Nexstar owns WPRI.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Patrick Wholey, VP and general manager of WPRI. “The amount of work that goes into covering our local news every day is staggering and to be singled out as a news organization, nationally, that does it the right way is incredibly satisfying.”

The Edward R. Murrow Awards are given out at Gotham Hall in New York October 9.