Wayne Havrelly, KOIN Portland Anchor, Has Retired

Wayne Havrelly, KOIN Portland anchor, retired as of August 27. He had been a weekend anchor at the Nexstar station.

His TV career saw him at KHQ Spokane after graduating from Eastern Washington University, where he had been the PA announcer at sporting events. From Spokane, he covered the 11-day siege at Ruby Ridge in Idaho that happened in 1992.

Havrelly started at KOIN in 2017.

He worked at KIRO Seattle from 2000 to 2006 and then KGW Portland from 2007 to 2015. He also worked at WFTV and WKMG in Orlando earlier in his career, covering space shuttle activity at Cape Canaveral.

From Washougal, Washington, Havrelly is a musician, frequently singing and playing guitar in bars, restaurants and wineries around Portland. “Playing music is my other job,” he said in a profile on KOIN.com.

Havrelly’s retirement was previously noted in TVSpy.

“Over the years, Wayne Havrelly proved one thing: He’s a journalist seeking to find and share the truth on whatever topic he covered,” KOIN.com said. “He’s a credit to this profession … and he’s earned the right to be a keen observer instead of a reporter.”