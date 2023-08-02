Vizio Home Screen Drives Viewers To Ashley Furniture Stores

Over Memorial Day weekend, retailer Ashley Furniture sponsored a collection of hot programming titles on Vizio’s home screen.

The result was a lot of people looking at tables, chairs and couches at the company’s stores, Vizio said.

Ashley had previously bought connected TV ads from Vizio. It found that having a “presented by” sponsorship on the first screen viewers see when they turn on the TV, gave its advertising a boost.

Based on foot traffic data from Foursquare, while the home screen sponsorship accounted for only 14% of Ashley’s total impressions, it generated 57% of in-store visits.

Ashley also enjoyed higher conversion rates and a lower cost per visit with the home screen sponsorship.

“Brands like Ashley Furniture are increasingly seeing the benefit of Vizio’s home screen as a powerful piece of real estate for connecting with audiences through the content discovery process,” Vizio group VP of advertising and data sales Adam Bergman said.

The sponsorship allowed Ashley to present its brand message in a helpful and positive light, avoiding the pitfalls of interruptive advertising. The Home Screen sponsorship also occupied valuable TV real estate, driving overall brand awareness and creating a more engaging and contextual experience for consumers, Vizio said.

“Whether it’s presenting individual programs or entire categories of themed content, Vizio Ads has created an elegant solution for brands and programmers alike to benefit from the attention the Home Screen receives the moment viewers power up their Vizio TVs,” Bergman said.