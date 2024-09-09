AMC Network Team With PulsePoint to Boost Programmatic Pharma Ad Sales

AMC Networks said it is putting pep in its programmatic sales to pharmaceutical marketers by collaborating with PulsePoint.

Pulsepoint is a marketing technology company focused on health decision making and operates a demand side platform.

The collaboration enables PulsePoint clients to purchase live linear inventory from AMC programmatically. via PulsePoint’s DSP.

“Programmatic has been the preferred way to buy digital inventory for years. Now that we are able to combine this superior approach with the power of linear television, we are delivering conversion rates that are four or five times that of traditional linear campaigns, with significant boosts in incremental, unduplicated reach from conventional ad buys,” said Evan Adlman, executive VP of commercial sales and revenue operations. “We are thrilled that PulsePoint is our first healthcare-specific partner, now able to offer our clinically relevant household reach to its dynamic base of clients.”

(Adlman will be speaking at the Advanced Advertising Summit in New York on Monday)

AMC has been an early mover in advanced advertising, making most of its linear inventory addressable and available to marketers via programmatic technology.

“PulsePoint is excited to be the first healthcare-focused marketing platform to run programmatic linear addressable campaigns,” said Andrew Stark, chief client officer. “Our brand partners rely on us for innovation and marketing outcomes. This partnership with AMC Networks opens up an exciting new way to achieve this with linear TV.”