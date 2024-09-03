WNBA Games Draw Viewer Attention, TVision Finds

The WNBA is not just generating big ratings. Viewers are paying attention to the games, shoulder programming and the sponsors that support them, according to new data from TVision.

The Caitlin Clark effect has been well known. College basketball’s all-time scoring leader, now a rookie for the Indiana Fever continues to draw viewers.

TVision found that with Clark in the lineup, viewers are paying more attention to Fever games than other WNBA games.

After analyzing viewer attention across 70 WNBA games across multiple TV networks between May 14 and July 21,, TVision found that its Attention to Visible Index–which measures how well viewers pay attention while in the room–for all WNBA games in the time-period was 101.

Fever games scored a 107 in the index. This means that Indiana Fever Games delivered approximately 6% more attention for advertisers than typical WNBA games.

The average performing television program scores a 100 on the Index.

TVision also found that regardless of which teams were playing WNBA games on NBA TV and the E.W. Scripps Co.’s Ion network scored 107 on the index, with games on ESPN also outperforming the average with a 103 index.

That’s good for advertisers on Ion.

TVision's Ad Attention metric measures the proportion of viewers who pay attention to at least two seconds of an ad. The average linear Ad Attention is 55%, but WNBA games on Ion delivered 62% Ad Attention, in the time period, TVision said.

TVision said that studies show that every 1% of attention correlates to a 1% increase in brand recall, suggesting WNBA games on Ion are a significant opportunity for advertisers to reach engaged viewers.

“More viewers are tuning in, and more importantly, those viewers are paying attention,” said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. “We have always thought, from the beginning of our relationship with the WNBA, that our broadcasts on Ion, including our studio shows, are great opportunities for advertisers to reach growing and highly engaged audiences.”