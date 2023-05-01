NewFronts: Vizio Launches Branded Content Studio and Sponsored Series

Vizio said it has launched a branded content studio, a new unit that will work with marketers to create programming using data to determine what viewers want.

The smart TV-set maker made the announcement ahead of its NewFront presentation in New York.

“VBCS is the natural evolution for our team to offer advertisers an opportunity to authentically incorporate the voice and value of their brand into stories, characters, and moments that resonate with Vizio viewers,” Vizio VP of branded content and sponsorships Steve DeMain said. “With a data-informed understanding of what our viewers are interested in, VBCS is uniquely positioned to offer a solution that few others can: A custom, exclusive branded content series that brings brands into the story and entertainment that consumers want to watch.”

The Vizio Branded Content Studio already has four new series in the works.

Clean Break: Michelle Hobgood, known as the Tiny Trainer, provides tips and tricks to get organized. Stemming from the popular TikTok trend, her organizing hacks are now presented on the TV screen.

Island Eats: Travel enthusiasts and unique food lovers are taken on a journey to the most exclusive, hard-to-get-to places in the Caribbean.

City Limits: This show looks at places and things to do just outside the city limits of popular towns.

From the Ground Up: Comedian Rance Nix spotlights industry experts and entrepreneurs, telling their story about launching a successful business.

Also Read: Vizio Swings to Profit as Platform Plus Revenues Grow