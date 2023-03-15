Vizio Launches Exclusive Content From BetMGM for March Madness

Vizio said it is launching 3 Pointers, an exclusive branded entertainment program from BetMGM.

The four-part series, hosted by Casey Webb, features game-day recipes that can be enjoyed during March Madness, one of the busiest times of the year for the betting business.

The series launches March 17 and will be available on the Vizio home screen and on demand on WatchFree Plus.

“3 Pointers captures important criteria as we evaluate what to put in front of our audiences: relevance, timeliness, and premium storytelling,” Vizio VP of branded content and sponsorships Steve DeMain said. “As we continue to evolve the experiences we deliver to our customers, we’re also expanding the opportunities we can provide brands to connect with our audience in unique ways that add value to their journey. It’s a win-win.”

The exclusive content was produced by food and lifestyle veterans Turn Card Content.

“We collaborated with Vizio on this one-of-a-kind programming from concept to completion with the goal of creating a premium entertainment experience that taps into the excitement of March basketball,” BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said. “3 Pointers is a creative and dynamic series that we hope sports fans will enjoy throughout the month-long celebration of college basketball and beyond.” ■