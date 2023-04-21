Season’s Greetings as Vizio Streams Spring Showcase
Exclusive series appear on WatchFree Plus
Vizio is warming up to the end of winter with a Spring Showcase of fresh, exclusive programming on its WatchFree Plus platform.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?, Prince Harry: Being the Spare and Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls join a lineup of reality shows, game shows, kids programs, movies and documentaries on WatchFree Plus.
The Spring Showcase follows up on Fall Fest, Vizio’s first WatchFree Plus event.
“We are excited to bring WatchFree Plus audiences another slate of fresh and exclusive programming during Spring Showcase,” Katherine Pond, group VP, platform content and partnerships at Vizio, said. “Thanks to our deep network of content partners and our data-driven approach to programming, this curated collection delivers something for everyone and is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages."
Viewers can also get a spring fix of home improvement programming on the Vizio House channel featuring Mike Holmes in Holmes & Homes, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes in New Orleans and Holmes on Homes.
There are also single-series channels for Project Runway and Family Feud and kids’ channels dedicated to Strawberry Shortcake, Bob the Builder and Teletubbies.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.