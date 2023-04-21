Season’s Greetings as Vizio Streams Spring Showcase

Vizio is warming up to the end of winter with a Spring Showcase of fresh, exclusive programming on its WatchFree Plus platform.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, Samuel L. Jackson: Did I Stutter?, Prince Harry: Being the Spare and Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls join a lineup of reality shows, game shows, kids programs, movies and documentaries on WatchFree Plus.

The Spring Showcase follows up on Fall Fest, Vizio’s first WatchFree Plus event.

“We are excited to bring WatchFree Plus audiences another slate of fresh and exclusive programming during Spring Showcase,” Katherine Pond, group VP, platform content and partnerships at Vizio, said. “Thanks to our deep network of content partners and our data-driven approach to programming, this curated collection delivers something for everyone and is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages."

Viewers can also get a spring fix of home improvement programming on the Vizio House channel featuring Mike Holmes in Holmes & Homes, Holmes Makes It Right, Holmes in New Orleans and Holmes on Homes.

There are also single-series channels for Project Runway and Family Feud and kids’ channels dedicated to Strawberry Shortcake, Bob the Builder and Teletubbies.