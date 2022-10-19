Autumn Comes to Vizio With WatchFree Plus Fall Fest

Vizio is launching a Fall Fest programming event on its WatchFree Plus streaming service.

Fall Fest will feature world premiere programming, exclusive on demand series and curated channels.

World premiere shows including a five-part docuseries Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune; a three part mini series Sanitarium and Haunted Gold Rush, a two-part feature documentary.

“We’re excited to deliver on our promise of high quality content and continued value to Vizio users through this Fall Fest collection,” said Katherine Pond, group VP of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio . “With exclusive TV shows, premium fan-favorites, and movie titles that have never before been seen on our Vizio Features channels, Fall Fest is a one-stop destination for free fall TV viewing.”

Exclusive on-demand series during Fall Fest including Canada’s Drag Race, Seasons 2 and 3, plus Hotel Paranormal, Season 2.

Space Science Now, an exclusive channel created for WatchFree Plus, features documentaries and series from Magellan TV.

Fall Fest can be found on the Viziohome screen with clickable banners that invite users to a dedicated curated collection of Fall programming on WatchFree Plus. ■