Autumn Comes to Vizio With WatchFree Plus Fall Fest
World premieres and curated channels stream for free
Vizio is launching a Fall Fest programming event on its WatchFree Plus streaming service.
Fall Fest will feature world premiere programming, exclusive on demand series and curated channels.
World premiere shows including a five-part docuseries Boston George: Famous Without the Fortune; a three part mini series Sanitarium and Haunted Gold Rush, a two-part feature documentary.
“We’re excited to deliver on our promise of high quality content and continued value to Vizio users through this Fall Fest collection,” said Katherine Pond, group VP of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio . “With exclusive TV shows, premium fan-favorites, and movie titles that have never before been seen on our Vizio Features channels, Fall Fest is a one-stop destination for free fall TV viewing.”
Exclusive on-demand series during Fall Fest including Canada’s Drag Race, Seasons 2 and 3, plus Hotel Paranormal, Season 2.
Space Science Now, an exclusive channel created for WatchFree Plus, features documentaries and series from Magellan TV.
Fall Fest can be found on the Viziohome screen with clickable banners that invite users to a dedicated curated collection of Fall programming on WatchFree Plus. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.