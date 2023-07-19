Univision Sees 24% Ad Revenue Increase for ‘Premios Juventud’

TelevisaUnivision said its Premios Juventud youth awards show is especially hot this year with advertisers.

Ad revenue for the show is up 24% and Coca-Cola, which has been a sponsor for seven consecutive years, has stepped up to become the presenting sponsor. Coca-Cola will also be promoting its Sprite brand on the show for the first time this year.

Premios Juventud is marking its 20th anniversary this year and will be broadcast live on Univision July 20 from Puerto Rico. Fans will also be able to stream the Premios Juventud preshow Noche De Estrellas on ViX.

White Claw has signed up as a sponsor for the first time, as has Expedia, which becomes the show’s first sponsor in the travel category and Boost Mobile.

They join returning sponsors including M&Ms and Modelez’s Oreo brand.

Most of the sponsors will participate in the show in a number of ways, including branded content, in-show integrations, on-the-ground activations and social media extensions.

Several studios are also advertising on the show, looking to promote summer films to young bilingual Latinos.

“Latin music is huge,” Luis De La Parra, senior VP of partner solutions at Univision told Broadcasting+Cable, said. Premios Juventud gives sponsors a chance to reach younger Latino consumers through music, but also by highlighting causes and communities. “Those things are super relevant for brands that want to engage with younger consumers,” he said.

At a time when linear TV is losing viewers and the ad market is weak, Univision has been growing and live events remain attractive to advertisers.

De La Parra said that the biggest jump in revenue around Premios Juventud is coming from social media, which is up 200%. “People will be watching live and the engagement that brands can generate with social is critical,” he said. “We had to up the content we create so consumers can connect with the artists and their causes” and sponsors see a huge spike when a memorable musical moment occurs and gets shared on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.

Sponsors are also looking to extend their association with Univision and Premios Juventud over the rest of the summer, by airing ads on the network and continuing to run the branded content on Univision’s and their own sites.

“This show is not just the one moment for live music.” De La Parra said. “Brands really are understanding how to leverage music through the lens of a big moment, but really building that momentum throughout the entire summer.”

For the third-consecutive year, Coca-Cola will be sponsoring the PJ Backlot, which serves as a second stage musical performances and a place for performers to create social content. This year, the Backlot is outdoors, by the ocean.

At the PJ Backlot, attendees can have interactive experiences including sampling products, sampling authentic Latin foods and meet and greets with talent.

Coke is working with Camilo to capture content at the various Backlot activations. Camilo will also honor the Coca-Cola Agent of Change from the Backlot. Recording artist Camila Cabello will get the Agent of Change award for her commitment to the betterment of youth around the world.

For Coke’s Sprite brand, Univision went to New York’s Washington Heights to shoot a story about the history of hip hop and how it influenced the Latin music that will appear during the award show.

Boost Mobile will be the exclusive behind-the-scenes partner for the broadcast, providing fans with footage from rehearsals and the red carpet. Boost Mobile will also provide a “fan cam” to capture reactions during Red Carpet arrivals. One fan will be picked to be Boost-ed and get to walk the Red Carpet and receive a Celero device.

As a first-time sponsor of Premios Juventud, Expedia will introduce One Key, its new travel rewards program, through a custom social series. Content creators will take a friends trip to explore Puerto Rico as they get ready for the hottest event of the summer.

Univision is moving its award shows to more exotic locations, with Premios Juventud in Puerto Rico and the upcoming Latin Grammys in Spain. That is not only attractive to travel advertisers, but makes the show feel bigger, De La Parra said “Our music comes from all over.”

White Claw is another first time sponsor and will be presenting recaps of the best performances, interview and must-see moments across Premios Juventud and Univision social handles..

In its seventh year as a sponsor, M&Ms will work with content creators to produce a track that will be played in a broadcast vignette and on social media platforms.

Oreos will work with TelevisaUnivion’s Migbelis Castellanos to create custom content from different locations in Puerto Rico to promote the big night leading up to the show. It will be involved in Red Carpet activities including a photobooth and co-branded cart offering custom Oreo-Premios Juventud branded cookies.

During the show, Oreo is working with TelevisaUnivision’s Alejandra Espinoza on a Hora Loca party live from the fan pit. Hora Loca will include foam light-up batons for fans, mirror-covered dancers, LED robots and lit-up servers carrying cookies.

Premios Juventud will be hosted by Dayanara Torres, Marcus Orellas, Ángela Aguilar and Alejandra Espinoza.

The show will feature performances by Camilo, Carin León, Ha*Ash, Toño Rosario, Los Hermanos Rosario, Pavel Nuñez, Fernando Villalona, Ilegales, Jandy Ventura, Danna Paola, Eslabon Armado, Farruko, Sofia Reyes and Denise Rosenthal.

“This is the best promoted show I’ve ever seen on social media. I think our team did a terrific job leveraging all the different channels, from TikTok to Instagram and Facebook in a way that is very unique,“ De La Parra said.

As presenting sponsor, Coca-Cola is very involved in promos for the show. “Coca-Cola really stepped up big time this year,“ Parra said. “They got into every single corner of the show and they are leveraging every aspect of the show. They’re doing a really good job.”