U2 to Play Grammy Awards

U2 will do a special performance at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, on stage at Sphere in Las Vegas, with the Grammys happening at the Crypto.com Arena in Las Vegas. CBS will air the event and Paramount Plus will stream it.

The Grammys happen February 4. Trevor Noah hosts.

U2 has 22 Grammys. The Dublin band has an ongoing residency at Sphere, called U2: UV Achtung Baby Live.

U2 broke the Grammys news on Instagram. The band will also be involved in what CBS calls “a special awards presentation.”

CBS called it the first-ever broadcast performance from Sphere.

Also this week, it was announced that Billy Joel will play the Grammys, as he celebrates his first new song in a long, long time, coming out next week.

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott have also been announced as performers.

Fulwell 73 Productions produces the Grammys for the Recording Academy.