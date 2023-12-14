Trevor Noah Returns as Grammys Host

Trevor Noah will host the 66th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4. The event happens on CBS and Paramount Plus. It is Noah’s fourth consecutive time hosting.

Noah shared the news on his podcast, “What Now? with Trevor Noah.” He will produce the Grammys as well.

Noah was the host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 2015 to 2022. The show has had guest hosts, including Sarah Silverman, Kal Penn and John Leguizamo, since Noah stepped down.

CBS, Paramount Plus and Comedy Central are all part of Paramount Global.

The Grammy Awards take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards, given out to the best in music. Nominations were announced November 10. SZA leads the pack with nine nominations, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghena and Victoria Monet with seven, and Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift with six.

The Grammys will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.