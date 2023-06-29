‘The 66th Annual Grammys’ Happens Feb. 4
CBS and Paramount Plus have the music awards live from Los Angeles
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards happens live on CBS and Paramount Plus from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 4, 2024. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.
The Crypto.com Arena is the former Staples Center.
The host for the 2024 Grammys has not yet been named. Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the Grammys live and on demand, and Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream the day after the Grammys.
The Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards, given out to the best in music.
Grammy nominations will be announced on Friday, November 10.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.