‘The 66th Annual Grammys’ Happens Feb. 4

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards happens live on CBS and Paramount Plus from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday, February 4, 2024. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET.

The Crypto.com Arena is the former Staples Center.

The host for the 2024 Grammys has not yet been named. Trevor Noah hosted the Grammys in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers can stream the Grammys live and on demand, and Paramount Plus Essential subscribers can stream the day after the Grammys.

The Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards, given out to the best in music.

Grammy nominations will be announced on Friday, November 10.