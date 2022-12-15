Trevor Noah To Host Grammys in February
Music awards on CBS February 5
Trevor Noah will host The 65th Annual Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year. CBS airs the Grammys, which celebrate the best in music. The event happens in Los Angeles Sunday, February 5. Crypto.com Arena is the venue.
Noah recently stepped down as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, after starting the job in 2015. He is a producer on the Grammy Awards.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards happened at Staples Center (now known as Crytpo.com Arena) in late January.
Fulwell 73 Productions produces the Grammys for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor the showrunner. ■
