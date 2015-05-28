Trevor Noah to Begin ‘Daily Show’ Tenure Sept. 28

Trevor Noah will make his debut as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show on Monday, Sept. 28.

The network released the first promo for The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Thursday morning. Jon Stewart had previously announced that he would helm his last Daily Show on Thursday, Aug. 6. The announcement of Noah’s start date means that Larry Wilmore’s The Nightly Show will fly solo for roughly two months.

Noah’s Daily Show debut will not be the only high-profile late night premiere in September. Former Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert will begin his tenure as emcee of CBS’ The Late Show on Tuesday, Sept. 8.