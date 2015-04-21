Jon Stewart Sets Final 'Daily Show' for Aug. 6
The countdown can officially begin: Jon Stewart has set the date for his final Daily Show.
The host announced on Monday's show that Thursday, Aug. 6 will be his final one behind the Daily Show desk. A start date for Trevor Noah, who will take over as the host, has not been announced.
The host also informed viewers that they can win tickets to watch the final episode tape live by going to omaze.com/dailyshow.
