On Last Show, Trevor Noah Thanks Audience, Black Women

Trevor Noah thanks audience during his last 'Daily Show' episode on Comedy Central Thursday

In his last episode Thursday night as host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah , Noah thanked his audience and black women, who raised him and educated him about America and the world.

Noah noted that when he started, there were days when it was hard to fill the studio.

"If you want to know about America, talk to black women,” he went on to say. “Black women understand how bad it is when things go bad… Black people know that when things go bad it goes worse for them.

Noah suddenly announced he was leaving the show in September after seven seasons.

This week Comedy Central said the Daily Show will have guest hosts starting January 17. The guest hosts include Al Franken, Chelsea Handler, D. L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans,

Some Daily Show correspondents and contributors will also take turns as host.

“Trevor redefined the show, as did Jon Stewart before him, and as we look to the future, we are excited to reimagine it yet again with the help of this incredible list of talent and correspondents along with the immensely talented Daily Show team,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO Paramount Global's Paramount Media Networks unit. ■