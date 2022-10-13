Trevor Noah's Last Episode of 'The Daily Show' Will Be December 8

Comedy Central said that Trevor Noah's last day hosting The Daily Show will be December 8.

Two weeks ago, Noah abruptly announced he would be leaving the franchise after a seven-year run.

Paramount's Comedy Central channel cryptically announced that the franchise will return with a "reinvented" version on January 17, but said details -- including a new host -- would be released sometime in the future.

"Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we're grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years," said Chris McCarthy, president & CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Leading up to Noah's last show, Comedy Central will be looking back at Noah's best moments, starting December 5.

With cord-cutting and the collapse of basic cable, viewership of The Daily Show has dipped to under 400,000 viewers. In Jon Stewart's final season with The Daily Show, it averaged 1.3 million viewers.

"Chris has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family," said Trevor Noah.

"I'm truly excited to see what the future holds."

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available the following morning on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

