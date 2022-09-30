Trevor Noah to Depart 'The Daily Show'
Comedian to end run on Comedy Central late night series after seven seasons
Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after seven years of hosting Comedy Central's signature late night show.
The comedian, who took over as host of the late night show from Jon Stewart in 2015, made the announcement during the taping of Thursday night's show, saying that his "time is up."
"I find myself filled with gratitude for the journey," Noah told the audience during the taping, which was released prior to the show's airing. "It's been absolutely amazing and something that I never expected. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."
There is no timetable set for Noah's official departure, according to Comedy Central.
“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years," the network said in a statement. "With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25 plus year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”
Under Noah's tenure, the show was nominated for several Emmy Awards, including a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Along with Noah, the series featured correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. along with contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.
Noah's announced departure from cable's late night stage follows the July cancellation of TBS' late night series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons and the June finale of Showtime's Desus & Mero after four seasons.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
