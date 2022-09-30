Trevor Noah to Depart 'The Daily Show'

Trevor Noah is leaving The Daily Show after seven years of hosting Comedy Central's signature late night show.

The comedian, who took over as host of the late night show from Jon Stewart in 2015, made the announcement during the taping of Thursday night's show, saying that his "time is up."

"I find myself filled with gratitude for the journey," Noah told the audience during the taping, which was released prior to the show's airing. "It's been absolutely amazing and something that I never expected. We've laughed together, we've cried together, but after seven years I feel like it's time."

There is no timetable set for Noah's official departure, according to Comedy Central.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years," the network said in a statement. "With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on next steps. As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25 plus year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”

Under Noah's tenure, the show was nominated for several Emmy Awards, including a 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Variety Talk Series. Along with Noah, the series featured correspondents Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan and Roy Wood Jr. along with contributors Lewis Black and Jordan Klepper.

Noah's announced departure from cable's late night stage follows the July cancellation of TBS' late night series Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons and the June finale of Showtime's Desus & Mero after four seasons.■