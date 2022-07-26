‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ Is Done at Seven Seasons

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not return on TBS. The weekly late-night show lasted for seven seasons.

“After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang,” said @FullFrontalSamB on Twitter.

Bee was a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart before starting Full Frontal.

When season seven was announced last year, TBS said, “Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” while noting Bee’s knack for timely and topical humor.

The series is executive-produced by Bee, Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo and Pat King. ■