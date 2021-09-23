TBS Renews ‘Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’ for Seventh Season
Series to move to Thursdays from Wednesdays beginning in January
TBS late night series Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will return for a seventh season on a new night beginning in January, the network announced Thursday.
The series will move to Thursday nights from Wednesday when it resumes in 2022 beginning in January, said network officials. The weekly series reaches nearly 2.9 million viewers per episode, said TBS.
Hosted by comedian Samantha Bee, the series uses political satire to entertain, educate while “keeping the government in check,” according to the network.
“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager TNT, TBS and truTV in a statement. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”
Added Bee: “I’m beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season. Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious.”
