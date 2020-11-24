Trevor Noah Named Host of 63rd Grammy Awards

CBS and the Recording Academy said that Trevor Noah will be the host of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, which will air Jan. 31 on the broadcast network and streamed live and on demand on the CBS All Access streaming service.

(Image credit: CBS)

Noah hosts the Daily Show on Comedy Central, which like CBS is part of ViacomCBS. It will be Noah’s first time hosting the Grammys.

“Trevor’s comedy talents, engaging energy and unique perspective make him the perfect host for the Grammys,” said CBS Entertainment Group president and CEO George Cheeks. “At the same time, it’s very exciting to have one of our biggest ViacomCBS stars center stage for one of CBS’ marquee events. With Trevor hosting and The Late Late Show’s Ben Winston producing, it’s yet another example of our combined company’s power in music, entertainment and the biggest live events.”

Noah was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album, but didn’t win.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” said Noah. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!!”

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are being produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston is the executive producer, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are co-executive producers, Fatima Robinson, Josie Cliff and David Wild are producers, Patrick Menton is the talent producer and Hamish Hamilton will direct.