Billy Joel Lined Up To Play the Grammys
Piano Man will have a new song out when Feb. 4 event, televised on CBS, goes down
Billy Joel will perform at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which happens February 4 on CBS and Paramount Plus. Trevor Noah hosts the event from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Joel has won five Grammys. He will release his first single in decades, called “Turn the Lights Back On,” on February 1.
Joel, 74, has had a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden for the past decade, which ends with a concert in July, which will be his 150th across his career.
Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott will also perform that night.
Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers for the Grammys.
Noah, formerly the host of The Daily Show, also hosted in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.