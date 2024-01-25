Billy Joel Lined Up To Play the Grammys

Billy Joel will perform at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards, which happens February 4 on CBS and Paramount Plus. Trevor Noah hosts the event from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Joel has won five Grammys. He will release his first single in decades, called “Turn the Lights Back On,” on February 1.

Joel, 74, has had a monthly residency at Madison Square Garden for the past decade, which ends with a concert in July, which will be his 150th across his career.

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott will also perform that night.

Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers for the Grammys.

Noah, formerly the host of The Daily Show, also hosted in 2021, 2022 and 2023.