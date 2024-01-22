Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Travis Scott Added to Grammys Lineup

Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy, country singer Luke Combs and rapper Travis Scott have been added to the performance lineup for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The event happens at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles February 4. CBS and Paramount Plus will air the Grammys and Trevor Noah will host.

Noah also hosted in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He signed off as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central in December 2022.

CBS shared the news about the performers during its telecast of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills playoff game January 21.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo will also perform at the Grammys, which celebrate the best in music.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.