Apple TV Plus Cancels ‘Time Bandits’
Lisa Kudrow plays a thief who rambles through time and space with a child in tow
Time Bandits, an Apple TV Plus series inspired by the 1981 movie, will not see a second season on the network. Jemaine Clement, Iain Morris and Taika Waititi created the show, which has Lisa Kudrow in the cast.
There are 10 episodes.
Time Bandits premiered July 24. Apple TV Plus called it “an unpredictable journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin. Together, they set out on a thrilling quest to save the boy’s parents — and the world.”
Terry Gilliam directed the 1981 Time Bandits movie.
The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC. Clement, Morris and Waititi executive produce, write and direct select episodes, with Clement and Morris co-showrunners. Garrett Basch and Tim Coddington also executive produce along with Jane Stanton, who exec produces for Handmade Films.
