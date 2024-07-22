Apple TV Plus Bows ‘Time Bandits’: What’s Premiering This Week (July 22-28)

Apple TV Plus’s adaptation of the 1981 fantasy adventure film Time Bandits tops the list of original shows during the last full week of July.

The 10-episode series, based on the Terry Gilliam film of the same name, launches July 24 and follows an 11-year-old history buff who joins a ragtag group of time-traveling thieves on a high-stakes adventure, Apple TV said. Lisa Kudrow and Kal-El Tuck star.

Time Bandits â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 22-28. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

July 22: Dead Case Files (crime documentary), TV One

Deadly Case Files Sneak Peek - YouTube Watch On

July 24: Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (documentary), HBO

July 23: Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (documentary series), Freeform

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix | Official Trailer | Freeform - YouTube Watch On

July 24: The Decameron (comedy), Netflix

The Decameron | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

July 25: Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (documentary), Prime Video

Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (limited series), Peacock

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Kenan Thompson | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

July 26: The Dragon Prince (returning series), Netflix