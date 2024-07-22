Apple TV Plus Bows ‘Time Bandits’: What’s Premiering This Week (July 22-28)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on cable and streaming
Apple TV Plus’s adaptation of the 1981 fantasy adventure film Time Bandits tops the list of original shows during the last full week of July.
The 10-episode series, based on the Terry Gilliam film of the same name, launches July 24 and follows an 11-year-old history buff who joins a ragtag group of time-traveling thieves on a high-stakes adventure, Apple TV said. Lisa Kudrow and Kal-El Tuck star.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of July 22-28. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
July 22: Dead Case Files (crime documentary), TV One
July 24: Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose (documentary), HBO
July 23: Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (documentary series), Freeform
July 24: The Decameron (comedy), Netflix
July 25: Cirque du Soleil: Without a Net (documentary), Prime Video
July 26: Olympic Highlights With Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson (limited series), Peacock
July 26: The Dragon Prince (returning series), Netflix
