‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Gets Season 3

Prime Video has ordered season three of teen drama The Summer I Turned Pretty. Based on the book franchise by Jenny Han, the cast features Lola Tung as teen Belly, along with Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer.

“For everyone living for the hope of a season three,” reads a social media post from Prime Video. The video that rolls then adds, “See you in Cousins Beach for season 3.”

Season three will have 10 episodes.

Season two was released July 14 with three episodes. The season finale is August 18. Kyra Sedgwick has a recurring role in season two, which is largely based on the second book in Han’s series, It’s Not Summer Without You.

Prime Video said season two is one of the 10 most-watched seasons of any series on the streamer.

The current season sees brothers Conrad and Jeremiah fighting for Belly, and Susannah battling cancer. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together — and to decide once and for all where her heart lies,” according to Prime.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip. Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka are the showrunners, and Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton are executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee for wiip.

The series premiered last summer.