Netflix's 'Halftime' Doc, TNT's 'Animal Kingdom' Final Season: What's Premiering This Week (June 13-June 19)

A behind the scenes look at Super Bowl LIV's halftime show and the final run of TNT's drama series Animal Kingdom highlight a busy Father's Day week of premieres across cable networks and streaming services.

Netflix's June 14 debut of Halftime follows music superstar Jennifer Lopez as she prepares for her 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance with fellow artist Shakira.

TNT's Animal Kingdom debuts its sixth and final season on June 19. The 13-episode season, which follows the exploits of a criminal family enterprise, stars Sawn Hatosy, Jake weary, Ben Robson and Finn Cole. Also launching its final season is Hulu's dramedy series Love, Victor. The show's third season, which stars Michael Cimino, debuts June 15 on both Hulu and Disney Plus.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of June 13 to June 19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

June 15 – God’s Favorite Idiot (comedy) – Netflix

June 15 – Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (reality) – Netflix

June 16 – Father of the Bride (movie) – HBO Max

June 16 – Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy Scouts (documentary) – Hulu

June 16 – Rutherford Falls (returning series) – Peacock

June 16 – The Old Man (drama) – FX

June 16 – Martin: The Reunion (special) – BET Plus

June 16 – Players (comedy) – Paramount Plus

June 17 – Cha Cha Real Smooth (dramedy) – Apple TV Plus

June 17 – Jerry and Marge Go Large (movie) – Paramount Plus

June 17 – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (movie) – Hulu

June 17 – The Lake (comedy) – Prime Video

June 17 – Spiderhead (movie) – Netflix

June 17 – This Summer I Turned Pretty (drama) – Prime Video

June 19 – Flatbush Misdemeanors (returning series) – Showtime