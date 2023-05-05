‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Returns on Prime Video July 14

Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is on Prime Video July 14. Based on the book franchise by Jenny Han, the cast features Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Rain Spencer.

Three episodes come out on premiere day, with new episodes out weekly through August 18. There are eight episodes, each one’s title starting with the word “Love.”

Kyra Sedgwick has a recurring role in season two, which is largely based on the second book in Han’s series, It’s Not Summer Without You.

“Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah's cancer, she's not sure summer will ever be the same,” said Prime Video. “When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah's beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.”

The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip. Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka are the showrunners, and Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt and Gabrielle Stanton are executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen and Paul Lee for wiip.

Season one was released last summer.