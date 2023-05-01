NewFronts: Amazon Prime Video Originals Moving to Ad-Supported Freevee

'Bosch' is now streaming free on Freevee

In a bout of media-company style synergy, Amazon’s free-ad supported streaming service Freevee said it will be adding more than 100 Amazon Prime Video originals to its lineup.

Freevee made the announcement Monday, just before the company’s NewFront presentation in New York.

Among the series coming to Freevee are Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Grand Tour, Mozart in the Jungle, Bosch, Modern Love, Savage Fenty, Sylvie’s Love, Troop Zero and Late Night.

Freevee has renamed its Freevee Originals FAST channel to Amazon Originals. Additional series can be found there.

None of the shows have been available without a subscription previously.

Freevee said it plans to add new Amazon original series each month. Coming in May are The Summer I Turned Pretty, A League of Their Own, The Terminal List and Paper Girls.

Freevee also said Bosch: Legacy will return for a third season ahead of its season-two premiere this fall.

Bosch: Legacy follows Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), a retired homicide detective turned private investigator. He works with attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) and daughter Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz).

Returning to the cast for season two of Bosch: Legacy are Jamie Hector (Det. Jerry Edgar), Stephen A. Chang (Maurice “Mo” Bassi), Denise Sanchez (Det. Reina Vasquez), David Moses (Martin Rose), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Det. Joan Bennett), Scott Klace (Sgt. John Mankiewicz), Gregory Scott Cummins (Det. “Crate” Moore), Troy Evans (Det. “Barrel” Johnson), Jacqueline Pinol (Det. Julie Epinosa), Jacqueline Obradors (Christine Vega), DaJuan Johnson (Rondell Pierce), and David Marciano (Det. Brad Conniff).

Joining the cast for season two are David Denman (Mare of Easttown, Brightburn) as Kurt Dockweiler; Patrick Brennan (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2, The Next Three Days) as David Foster; Rafael Cabrera (Too Old to Die Young, S.W.A.T.) as Vince Harrick; Bruce Davison (X-Men, The Crucible) as James Rafferty; Jessica Camacho (All Rise, Watchmen) as Jade Quinn; and Guy Wilson (Angelyne, Days of Our Lives) as Det. Kevin Long.

Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge and Titus Welliver.

Amazon Studios earlier this year said it was developing two more shows in the Harry Bosch Universe.