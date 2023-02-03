Amazon Prime Video Renews ‘The Terminal List’ and Orders Prequel Series

Amazon Prime Video has renewed thriller The Terminal List for a second season. The show is based on Jack Carr’s novel True Believer. Prime Video has also ordered an as yet untitled prequel series, created by Carr and Terminal List showrunner David DiGilio, focused on Ben Edwards, played by Taylor Kitsch.

Chris Pratt and Jared Shaw are also lined up to be in the prequel series, which Prime Video calls “an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.”

The Terminal List premiered July 1 and was about James Reece, played by Pratt, after his Navy SEALs platoon is ambushed. He returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

“The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

Kitsch will executive produce the untitled series, alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Hill District Media, Jack Carr, writer/showrunner David DiGilio, Max Adams and Jared Shaw.

The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

"I'm excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn't be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece,” said Pratt. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can't wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, I'm happy to say that we're also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can't wait for you all to join us on this journey.” ■