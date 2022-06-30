‘The Terminal List’ on Prime Video July 1

The Terminal List, starring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL, premieres on Prime Video July 1. There are eight episodes.

Based on the novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows Pratt’s James Reece after his SEALs platoon is ambushed. Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering him and the ones he loves.

Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz and Jai Courtney are also in the cast.

Pratt was on Parks and Recreation, and his movies include The Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises.

Pratt executive produces Terminal List with Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films, and writer/showrunner David DiGilio, along with Carr and Daniel Shattuck.

A review on TVLine.com said, “It’s a pretty basic setup for a paranoid conspiracy thriller, but the scripts from showrunner David DiGilio—based on the Jack Carr novel—are woefully short on actual thrills. In their place, we’re served up huge helpings of red-meat masculinity, hardheaded jingoism and heavy-handed symbolism.”

The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. ■