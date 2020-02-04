MRC Developing Thriller With Chris Pratt as Star

MRC Television is developing The Terminal List, a TV series that will star Chris Pratt.

The conspiracy thriller was brought to MRC by Pratt and Antoine Fuqua, who will direct and executive produce the series. David DiGilio will write the script and executive produce.

Pratt will play a Navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a covert mission and find that dark forces were working against him.

Pratt and Fuqua worked together on The Magnificent Seven. DiGilio most recently was executive producer and showrunner for Strange Angel on CBS All Access.

The Terminal List is a Civic Center Media project in association with MRC Television. Civic Center Media is an affiliation between United Talent Agency and MRC that is non-exclusive, allowing Civic Center Media to work with artists represented by all agencies and allows UTA and MRC to work with all studios and agencies.

Civic Center Media projects including The Great, which will premiere May 15 on Hulu and HBO’s The Outsider.