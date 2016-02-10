Amazon Picks Up Third Season of ‘Mozart in the Jungle’

Amazon has renewed Mozart in the Jungle for a third season. The show was a big winner at the Golden Globes last month, named best comedy, as star Gael Garcia Bernal took home best actor in a comedy.

Production begins later this year and will continue the story of classical musicians who perform under the baton of a spirited conductor. Executive produced by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Paul Weitz, season three will see conductor Rodrigo and many musicians take their talents to Europe.

“Mozart in the Jungle bursts with creativity and passion, and offers audiences something truly unique,” said Joe Lewis, head of half hour series, Amazon Studios. “Amazon is proud to have two of the most risky and enthralling comedy series on television today.”

The series is based on Blair Tindall’s memoir Mozart in the Jungle: Sex, Drugs & Classical Music. Its best comedy win at the Golden Globes was a surprise for many.

“We’re grateful to Amazon for endowing our orchestra with another season,” said Schwartzman. “We can’t wait to follow our characters through the vast world of music, whether performing on a subway platform or in the grand concert halls of Europe.”