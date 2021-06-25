Final Season of Amazon‘s ‘Bosch’ Goes Live

Cop drama Bosch — Amazon Prime Video’s longest-running series — rolls out its seventh and final season today (June 25).

The series is based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel series about an effective LAPD homicide detective who plays by his own rules. The final season will be based on Connelly’s 2014 book The Burning Room. And according to Amazon, it will put Detective Harry Bosch’s motto, “Everybody counts or nobody counts," on “center stage.”

Happily for fans of the gritty crime drama, star Titus Welliver will take his title charter to an all-new series on Amazon Prime Video’s AVOD sibling, IMDb TV, starting later this year. That show will feature Bosch, having left the LAPD, plying his unique set of skills for super lawyer Honey “Money” Chandler.

Besides Welliver, Mimi Rodgers will reprise her role as Chandler, and Madison Lintz will keep playing Bosch’s daughter, Maddie. (So help me if you lay one hand on her, they'll be scraping you off the cement with gardening tools.)

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves — both Rodgers and Lintz will be back for Bosch season seven, too, as will Any Aquino (Lt. Grace Billets and her under-appreciated deft managerial grace), Jamie Hector (Bosch’s loyal and capable partner, Detective Jerry Edgar) and Lance Reddick (the stern, impossibly erect-postured Chief Irvin Irving).

Bosch is produced by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer. The series is executive produced by TWelliver, Elle Johnson, Pieter Jan Brugge, Henrik Bastin, Connelly and Eric Overmyer.