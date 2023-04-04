Lizzo, Amazon Studios Extend Star’s First-Look Deal

Lizzo and Amazon Studios agreed to extend the singer’s first-look deal after the success of her show Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. A reality series about the 13 women competing to be dancers for Lizzo, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls came out in March 2022. Lizzo is the host. There are eight episodes.

The show won the Emmy for outstanding competition program, ending a four-year streak for RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

A singer, rapper and flutist, Lizzo’s album Special came out last year.

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on season one of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” said Lizzo. “I've witnessed lives change through this show and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry."

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is produced by Amazon Studios and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

Lizzo inked her initial deal with Amazon in 2020.