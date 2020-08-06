Amazon Studios Inks Deal With Lizzo

Amazon Studios has inked a first-look deal with pop star Lizzo. Lizzo has three Grammys.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.”

Lizzo’s hits include “Truth Hurts,” “Good As Hell” and “Juice.” Her 2019 album is called “Cuz I Love You.”

“I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon,” said Lizzo. “Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world.”