Amazon Orders ‘A League of Their Own’ Series

Amazon Studios has ordered a pickup of the series A League of Their Own, from Sony Pictures Television. Abbi Jacobson of Broad City will star and executive produce. She’s a co-creator alongside Will Graham, who will also exec produce.

Penny Marshall directed the film A League of Their Own in 1992. Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell were in the cast. The series “evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” said Amazon. “The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it.

“There’s no crying in baseball, or at Prime Video,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of Television, Amazon Studios. “Will and Abbi have taken a classic movie, reimagining it for a new generation with new characters and their own fresh, modern vision on a timeless story of big dreams, friendship, love and, of course, baseball. We’re so excited to partner with Sony to bring this emotional, exciting new series to our Prime Video customers around the world.”

In the cast alongside Jacobson are Chanté Adams, D'Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo and Kelly McCormack.

“Twenty eight years ago, Penny Marshall told us a story about women playing professional baseball that up until then had been largely overlooked,” said Graham and Jacobson. “We grew up obsessed with the film, like everyone else. Three years ago, we approached Sony with the idea of telling a new, still overlooked set of those stories. With the help of an enormously talented team of collaborators, an amazing cast, and the devoted support of Amazon to this project, we feel beyond lucky and excited to get to bring these characters to life. It took grit, fire, authenticity, wild imagination and a crackling sense of humor for these players to achieve their dreams. We’re hoping to bring audiences a story with all of those qualities.”

A League of Their Own is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Executive producers alongside Graham and Jacobson are Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo, and co-executive producer Elizabeth Koe. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot.