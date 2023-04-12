Prime Video To Retire ‘A League of Their Own’ After Second Season

Prime Video will bring back its baseball-themed series A League of Their Own with a limited, four-episode second and final season, the streamer said.

The series, based on a retelling of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name, follows the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show’s first season took a deeper look at race and sexuality both in the league and outside of it, according to Prime Video.

The series from Sony Pictures Television stars Abbi Jacobson, Chante Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, and Nick Offerman.

Executive producers for A League of Their Own include Jacobson, Will Graham, Hailey Wierengo, Desta Tedros Reff and Jamie Babbit.

Also: Content Spotlight: Content Spotlight: Chanté Adams Throws a Pitch for 'A League of Their Own' Series

"We're deeply proud of the work that Abbi, Will, the cast and crew have done reimagining A League Of Their Own, which has produced an incredibly loyal fan base as well as achieved numerous, well-deserved recognitions and accolades," Amazon and MGM Studios Head of Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. "After hearing what Abbi, Will and the writing team have planned for the new story within this wonderful series, we are excited for our fans to see what comes next."