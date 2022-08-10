Content Spotlight: Chanté Adams Throws a Pitch for 'A League of Their Own' Series
By R. Thomas Umstead published
'A Journal for Jordan' star says Prime Video series more inclusive than iconic 1992 'A League of Their Own' movie
Content Spotlight is a new podcast from Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable that looks at new and returning television series through the eyes of the show’s stars and creators.
Multichannel News' Senior Content Producer R. Thomas Umstead recently spoke with A League of Their Own star Chanté Adams about the Prime Video series debuting August 12, as well as the differences between the series and the 1992 movie of the same name starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.