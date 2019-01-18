Season Three of ‘The Grand Tour’ Starts on Amazon

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the third season of humorous car-variety show The Grand Tour Jan. 18. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May star in the show. Season three has the trio around the world, “causing more chaos than ever,” said Amazon, with visits to Colombia, Mongolia, China, Detroit and back to London.

“The three friends journey through stunning scenery, test the world’s most incredible cars and answer the questions that literally no one is asking,” said Amazon.

The producers are Chris Hale, Greg Vince, Stuart Fennimore and Tom Carling.

Coinciding with season three, Amazon Game Studios has debuted The Grand Tour Game, which it calls an episodic racing game where participants go behind the wheel with Clarkson, Hammond and May.

New episodes of the game will be added weekly during season three of the show.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7USlC956z8[/embed]