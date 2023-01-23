‘The Mosquito Coast’ Canceled by Apple TV Plus

The Mosquito Coast will not see season three on Apple TV Plus. Starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, season two was released November 4, with ten episodes.

Based on Paul Theroux’s novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, an inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels and hitmen. Season two saw the Foxes deep in the Guatemalan jungle, meeting up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

George told B+C of her Margot character in season two, “I love the fact that, this season, she goes at odds a lot with her husband, in order to carve the best path for her kids.”

Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman play the Fox kids.

The second season was shot in Mexico, between Playa Del Carmen and Tulum.

The latest season is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, Paul Theroux and Justin Theroux. (Paul Theroux is Justin’s uncle.) Alan Gasmer, Bob Bookman and Peter Jaysen executive produce for Veritas Entertainment Group.

The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Cross and Tom Bissell, The Mosquito Coast is a Fremantle production. ■