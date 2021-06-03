‘The Mosquito Coast’ Gets Season Two on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV Plus has renewed The Mosquito Coast for season two. Justin Theroux and Melissa George star. The show premiered April 30 and the season finale streams June 4.

Fremantle produces the show, which has a seven-episode first season.

“The Mosquito Coast has captured the imagination of viewers all over the world, not only because of its adrenaline-fueled action and adventure but also for the engaging family story and captivating performances at its heart,” said Matt Cherniss, Apple’s head of programming. “We can’t wait to find out what comes next for the Fox family, and for audiences to continue to experience the thrill ride."

The series is based on the novel by Paul Theroux, who is star Justin Theroux's uncle. Apple TV Plus calls it “a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.”

Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman are also in the cast.

Neil Cross and Tom Bissell developed The Mosquito Coast. Executive producers are Cross, Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux, Rupert Wyatt and Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman executive produce for Veritas Entertainment Group.