Apple TV Plus Sets April Premiere Date for ‘The Mosquito Coast’

Apple TV Plus will premiere its new drama series The Mosquito Coast on April 30, the streaming service said Friday during its Television Critics Association Winter 2021 Press Tour presentation.

The seven-episode series, based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman, will launch with the first two episodes on April 30, followed by new episodes every Friday.

The Mosquito Coast series, which follows the journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government, is executive produced by Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux and Edward McDonnell.