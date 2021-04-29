Apple TV Plus To Premiere ‘The Mosquito Coast’ on April 30

Apple TV Plus will premiere its new original drama series The Mosquito Coast on April 30 by streaming the show's first two episodes.

The series, based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux, stars Justin Theroux as an inventor who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the U.S. government.

The seven-episode series also stars Melissa George, Logan Polis and Gabriel Bateman. The series is executive produced by Neil Cross, Rupert Wyatt, Paul Theroux, Justin Theroux and Edward McDonnell.

Theroux's book was also the basis for a1986 The Mosquito Coast film that starred Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, Andre Gregory and River Phoenix.