‘The Lazarus Project’ Set For June Debut on TNT

TNT will premiere the thriller drama The Lazarus Project Sunday, June 4. The show, about a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world faces the threat of extinction, was to debut January 23. A spokesperson had said earlier this year that the premiere date shift allows TNT to better support the series later in the year.

There are eight episodes. Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin and Rudi Dharmalingam are in the cast.

The series follows George, the latest recruit to the secret Lazarus Project. When a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. “Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question of: if you had the power to rewrite your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?” asks TNT.

Urban Myth Films produces the show in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert is executive producer for Sky Studios.

Season two of The Lazarus Project recently wrapped production.