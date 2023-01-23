‘The Lazarus Project’ Sees TNT Back in Scripted Game

TNT premieres action thriller The Lazarus Project Monday, January 23. The project in the title is a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction. It is the first new scripted drama on TNT since Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April 2022.

Acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios, The Lazarus Project has eight episodes. The latest recruit to the project, George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes back. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won’t let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question: iIf you had the power to rewrite your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?

The show “explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” TNT said.

Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin are in the cast.

The Lazarus Project is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert exec produces for Sky Studios. ■