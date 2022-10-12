TNT Acquires Scripted Series ‘The Lazarus Project’

TNT will add a scripted series to its programming lineup with the acquisition of British drama The Lazarus Project.

The series, which will debut in early 2023, is the first new scripted drama to appear on TNT since Discovery's April acquisition of WarnerMedia. The series was acquired from Sky Studios.

"We have a robust slate of exciting new projects in development to give the large, engaged TNT audience a reason to tune in night after night," Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Networks Group chairman and chief content officer Kathleen Finch said. "Acquiring the U.S. rights to The Lazarus Project, a series that already has a strong following in the U.K., gave us a runway to reset TNT's scripted and unscripted development filters and quickly deliver fresh content for fans of big, scripted drama."

According to TNT, The Lazarus Project follows George (opens in new tab), the latest recruit to The Lazarus Project, a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is under threat of extinction. George and his colleagues are the few people on Earth with the ability to remember the events that are undone when time goes backward. But when a freak accident harms someone close to George, Lazarus won't let him turn back time to undo it unless there is the threat of global extinction. Now George must choose to stay loyal or go rogue as he faces the question: If you had the power to rewrite your past, what would you sacrifice to do it?

The series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive. ■