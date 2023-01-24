‘The Lazarus Project’ Premiere on TNT Delayed
TNT was set to debut rare scripted program, but it’s not happening yet
British action thriller The Lazarus Project was to debut on TNT Monday, January 23, but the premiere has been postponed. No premiere date has been shared by TNT. The scheduling shift allows TNT to better support the series later in the year, according to a spokesperson.
The Lazarus Project is about a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction.TNT’s scripted programs have been non-existent since Discovery and WarnerMedia merged in April 2022.
Acquired from NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios, The Lazarus Project has eight episodes. The show “explores our desire to take charge of what is beyond our control and is a moving story of love and fate within a gripping action thriller that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats,” TNT said.
Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin are in the cast.
The Lazarus Project is produced by Urban Myth Films in association with Sky Studios. Executive producers are Julian Murphy, Johnny Capps and Joe Barton. Paul Gilbert exec produces for Sky Studios. ■
