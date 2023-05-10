‘The Game Show Show’ Starts on ABC May 10

ABC debuts The Game Show Show May 10, the four-part series looking at 80 years of game show history. “Reflecting on the changing face of America, the series explores the contestants, hosts, visionary creators and industry scandals that encapsulate iconic game shows,” said ABC News.

ABC has a game show theme May 10. The premiere of Game Show Show happens at 10 p.m. ET, following Jeopardy! Masters and then Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, with Vanna White a contestant on the latter for the first time.

The first episode of The Game Show Show, entitled “The Answer Is…”, looks at the evolution of the quiz show, dating back to its radio days and moving on to television. Michael Strahan, Sara Haines, Jay Leno, Mark Cuban and Sherri Shepard are among those interviewed.

A week later, the episode entitled “Show Me the Money” has interviews with Vanna White, Drew Carey and Wayne Brady.

The Game Show Show is produced by Cream Productions for ABC News Studios. David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, Sarah Gibson and John Ealer are executive producers for Cream Productions. David Sloan is senior executive producer, and Victoria Thompson is executive producer for ABC News Studios.